The Vindicator welcomes Johnson to editorial team

LIBERTY — The Vindicator has been experiencing some changes lately, with staff changes and promotions, and over the next few weeks, we will be showcasing a few new faces to the team.

Newly promoted Area Editor Russell Payne is ecstatic to announce the first new member of his editorial team, Amber Johnson, who was recently added.

“Amber is going to be a real asset to the team as we grow and our scope grows, not just at The Vindicators, but with our expanded duties at The Progress in Chambers County,” Payne said. Johnson is a local girl who grew up in Daisetta, where she recently graduated from Hull-Daisetta High School. While at HD, she was a member of the school newspaper and yearbook and also had a great interest in videography, which should be valuable as she learns the business.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to learn more about the newspaper industry and being able to get out and about and meeting new people and going to new places,” said Johnson.

She is the daughter of very proud parents, Randy and Nellie Johnson. Johnson herself is a proud mom to her “fur- baby” Coco. In her spare time, you can find Johnson out thrifting, hanging out with friends and listening to music.

Johnson is an avid reader who finds herself drawn to Romance novels, poetry and short stories. Johnson keeps up with all the latest trends in the art industry via fashion, museums and social media.

If you have any news tips, events to include in the paper, exciting story ideas, and other things that might interest our readers, reach out to Johnson. You can contact her at 936-3363611 or amber.johnson@thevindicator.com.