Woman Found Shot to Death on Roadside

At approximately 8:29am Sunday morning, the Liberty County Sheriff’s dispatcher received a 911 call from a motorist who reported a woman lying on the side of CR 3550 near CR 5708 on the north end of the county. Patrol Deputy Chris Martinez responded to the scene and he said he found an unidentified Hispanic female unresponsive and deceased from what appeared to be a gun shot wound.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and D.P.PS also responded to the scene as did Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller who conducted the inquest and ordered an autopsy. In this early stage of the investigation, Investigators are attempting to identify the female who was wearing a hairnet, shirt and blue cap with the business name of “Niko’s” on them. She was also wearing blue jeans. Further follow-up investigation is underway and additional information will be provided when it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this murder case are asked to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). The caller to Crime Stoppers and providing a “tip” leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible may receive a cash reward and the caller’s identity will remain anonymous.