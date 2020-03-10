Bobbie Jean Barnhart, 1932-2020

Bobbie Jean Barnhart, 87, of Hull passed away Saturday, March 7, at Kingwood Hospital. Bobbie was born on March 30, 1932, in Liberty, to the late Hubert Lamar Payne and Mamie Wagner Payne. A long time resident of Hull, she had a kind heart toward everyone she met and will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Shelia McMurtry, Regena McMurtry; sisters, Virginia Parks and Beatrice Caraway; brothers, James Payne, Elbert Payne, Floyd Payne and Donnie Lee Payne.

Those left to cherish her memories are daughter, Nicole Marino and husband Daniel of Houston, and Frances Fregia of Porter; sons, Ronnie Barnhart of Hardin and Ricky Barnhart and wife Karen of Hardin; and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves eight grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

A service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, March 11, at 10 a.m. at Faith & Family Funeral Services with Reverend Joe Dougharty officiating. Interment will follow at Guedry cemetery in Batson. A gathering of family and friends will be on Tuesday, March 10, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Faith & Family Chapel.

Honoring Bobbie as pallbearers are John Barnhart, Blaine Barnhart, Kenneth Payne, Aubrey Cessna, Jerry Wayne Fregia and Jimmy Ard.

Honorary pallbearers are Nathaniel and Mason Marino, and Hunter Whitehead.

To send flowers to the family of Bobbie Jean Barnhart, please visit the Tribute Store at faithandfamilyfuneralservices.com.