Bobbie Wayne Beard, 67, of Devers, Texas passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021. He was born on October 2, 1953 in Dayton, Texas to parents Noble and Eva Gay Beard who preceded him in death along with his brother, Johnny Beard; sister, Lois Weesner and sister, Sandra Roberts.

Bobbie was a proud veteran of the Army. He enjoyed riding motorcycles as much as he enjoyed working on them. He was a great mechanic in his younger years and could fix just about anything. Bobbie liked to watch wrestling and spend time on the computer, but most of all he loved being “Paw-Paw”. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bobbie leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 40 years, Connie Beard; son, Bobbie Beard Jr.; daughter, Crystal Bennett and husband Don; grandchildren, Ethan Bennett, Madelyn Bennett, and Caleb Bennett; sister, Gaynell Mitchell; brothers, Jimmy Beard and Tommy Beard; along with numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, May 17, 2021, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm in the chapel of Sterling~White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Highlands, Texas 77562. A funeral service for Mr. Beard will begin at 1:00 pm in the chapel officiated by Pastor Ken Davis with burial immediately following in Sterling~White Cemetery.