Bobby Guy Allen, 73, of Hardin, Texas, passed away on October 31, 2022. He was born on February 10, 1949 in Batson, Texas to his parents Gordon Thurman Allen and OD McCreight.

Bobby’s life was a true reflection of his love for the Lord. The immense love he had for his children and grandchildren was evident every day. He was a mentor to many with expectations centered around progress, respect, and attitude. He wanted others to value the outcome of hard work which he continued to display daily even when his energy ran low.

Bobby lived with deep humility and was a quiet person until he needed to speak. He had a unique sense of humor that often revealed his charm and wit. He traveled the world doing his favorite activities of scuba diving, snow skiing, and taking trips with his church family, and when time allowed, he loved to read. Bobby will be truly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents Gordon Thurman Allen and OD McCreight, uncle Marshall “Marty” McCreight, and cousin Rex McCreight.

Bobby is survived by his brother Steve Allen (Avie); children Reginald Mays Allen, Makenzie Allen (Carlos) and Toby Allen (Abby); grandchildren Graham, Cydnie, Tobia, Cooper, Colbie and Copen; his nieces Carrie Escamilla, Shelley Green, and nephew Tim Allen.

Visitation and funeral services took place on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Hardin Baptist Church. Interment followed at Guedry Cemetery, Batson, Texas.

