Charles E. Walker

Legendary Texas high school coach Charles Eugene “Coach” Walker, 84, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2025, at his home in Raywood, Texas.

Walker was a celebrated educator and iconic basketball coach who dedicated his life to the youth of Liberty County.

For 36 years, Coach Walker was a cornerstone of the Hull-Daisetta Independent School District, where he served as a teacher, mentor and community leader. He began his career in 1965 at the historic Carter G. Woodson School before the district’s integration.

As the head basketball coach for the Hull-Daisetta Bobcats for 24 years, he amassed a legendary record of over 500 wins, earning seven “Coach of the Year” titles and induction into the 300, 400 and 500 Win Clubs. His profound impact on generations of students and athletes was formally recognized in 2023 when the school’s gymnasium was dedicated as the Donna Cox and Charles Walker Gymnasium.

A lifelong learner, Walker held a master's in education from Stephen F. Austin University and a doctorate in Christian Education and Divinity from the United Christian Theological Institution. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 58 years, Addie “Cookie” Walker, and a loving father.

He is survived by his wife, Addie; his son, Daniel “Danny” Walker; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles “Chucky” Walker, in 2015.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at the Donna Cox and Charles Walker Gymnasium at Hull‑Daisetta High School. A public visitation will take place from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.