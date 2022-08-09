Clydean Margie Hohrine Ham, 90, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, and a woman of faith, went to her heavenly home, on Sunday, August 7, 2022. She was born on August 22, 1931, in New Caney, to the late Albert and Violet Hohrine. Clydean graduated from Dayton High School, the class of 1949. She married the love of her life, Charles “Charlie” Ham, soon after graduation. Together they spent the next fifty-two years residing in the Dayton and Mont Belvieu communities, raising their children, until his passing in 2001.

Clydean was a member of First Baptist Church of Mont Belvieu. Her greatest gift was her love for God, and was shared through church and small group bible study. Clydean enjoyed singing, whether in the choir or filling her home with song, a memory her children will always cherish. She was a classy woman, loving the finer things in life, and was passionate about shopping. Clydean was a good soul and cared for everyone. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Clydean was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband Charlie; her bothers Maxie and Tyrone Hohrine; and her daughter-in-law Sabrina Ham. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories, her son Danny Charles Ham; her daughters Deanita Tickner and husband Darrel, and Deanna Baxter and husband Terry; her brother James Hohrine and wife JoAnn; her grandchildren Sunshine Wiley, Charly Graham, Jordan Baxter, Charles “Tyler” Ham, and Dani Ham; great-grandchildren Ava, William, Grant and Gabe Wiley, Sabrina Ham, Maverick and Malaki Graham; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family and serving as pallbearers will be Jordan Baxter, Tyler Ham, Brett Graham, Gene Eichelberger, Rodney Porter, and Charles Loftin. Honorary pallbearer Bill Coleman.

Friends are invited to visit with the family, beginning at 12pm on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Mont Belvieu, 10110 Eagle Drive. A funeral service for Clydean will follow at 1pm, with Jake Porter officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park, in Dayton.

