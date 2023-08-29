David Paul Austin, 66, of Lafitte, Louisiana and has resided in Ames, Texas for the last 3 years, passed away, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, with his loving family by his side. He was born on January 6, 1957, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Eula M. Lombas and Daniel J. Austin, Sr. David was a faithful member of Hebron Ministries. He graduated from Fisher High School, in Lafitte, Louisiana, with the class of 1975. Shortly after graduation, David married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Robin Perrin Austin. Together they have spent the last forty-seven years raising their beautiful family.

David pursued many interests, some of which included gardening, mowing the grass, and spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed being outdoors so much that he would even mow the neighbor’s yards just to be generous. David loved going to church, and was faithful member of Lafitte Miracle A/G, where he ran the sound system and was the go-to person when something needed to be done before relocating to Ames, Texas. He was a loving father and grandfather who was proud of his children’s accomplishments. David had a caregiver’s heart; he often cared for others in their most desperate times, especially his mother and father-in-law.

David was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Linda Guidroz; and his brothers Rodney Austin and Daniel J. Austin, Jr. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his wife Robin of Ames, Texas; his daughters Sarah Griffin and husband Gabriel of Florence, Mississippi, and Stacy Dominguez and husband Roberto of Ames, Texas; his grandchildren Dakota Griffin of Colorado, Joshua Riche and Gabrielle Griffin both of Florence, Mississippi, Hannah and Jude Dominguez both of Ames, Texas; his sisters Betty Encalade of Barataria, Louisiana, Patricia St. Philips of McComb, Mississippi; his brother Dennis Austin of McComb, Mississippi; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 9am, on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 11am, at the funeral home, with Oscar Bustamante officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park.

Condolences can be shared with the family by visiting www.SterlingFuneralHome.com