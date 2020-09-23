Elizabeth “Betty” Phyllis Johnson, 1938–2020

Elizabeth “Betty” Phyllis Johnson, 82, of Liberty passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, at her residence in Liberty. She was born in Camden, New Jersey, on May 23, 1938 to parents Phillip Klaproth and Elizabeth Benson Klaproth.

Betty was a beloved waitress at Golden Corral in Liberty for many years until it closed. She was well known around town and loved for her bright smile and outgoing personality. Betty was a people person — she was happiest surrounded by people but especially when she was with her family. She loved the beach, saltwater fishing, yearly family trips to the zoo, and reading science fiction books. She will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Betty was preceded in death by her father, Phillip Klaproth; sister, Joan Crisfulla; and stepdad, J.E. McDevitt Sr. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother, Elizabeth McDevitt; husband, Leo Hoffpauier; daughter, Mary Ann Curry; son, Phillip Curry and wife Marvie; daughter, Candi Johnson; brother, Jack McDevitt Jr. and wife Trudy; grandchildren, Renee, Jason, Stephanie, April, Anthony, Beth, Jimmie, Derian, Tristan, Alexis and Kenda; numerous great-grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m.–12 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 25, in the chapel at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Bryant Perkins from Liberty Church of Christ and Ross Giese officiating.

