Ethan William Cruz, 2012-2020

Ethan William Cruz, 7 of Liberty went to be with the angels on Wednesday, July 22. He passed away at Texas Children’s Hospital after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Ethan was born in Galveston on Dec. 27, 2012 to parents Guillermo “Willie” Cruz and Esmeralda Fuertes Cruz.

Ethan was a strong and brave little boy, and though he didn’t live many years on earth, he deeply touched the hearts of all who knew and loved him. He had a kind, joyful spirit and was wise beyond his years. His smile would light up any room he entered. His favorite food was pepperoni pizza. He liked it so much, he would eat it for breakfast. Ethan loved his family, especially his younger brothers, Eden and Beckham. He was a happy child who loved going fishing with his family. Ethan attended Gigi’s Great Beginnings School in Liberty and built strong friendships with his teachers and classmates. He was truly a ray of sunshine and will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ethan leaves behind to cherish his memory his parents; brothers, Eden and Beckham Cruz; maternal grandparents, Bertha and Rito Fuertes; paternal grandparents, Venus and Miguel Cruz; and a host of other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street, Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services will be held the following day, Thursday, July 30, at 10 a.m. at Allison Funeral Service. Burial will immediately follow at Cooke Cemetery in Liberty.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Guillermo Cruz, Adan Villafana, Christian Ramirez, Angel Cruz, Karim Cruz and Alexandro Samano. Pastor Alvaro Ramirez will officiate.

In honor of Ethan’s bright life, the family requests that attendees wear blue or bright colors — no black clothing, please. Masks are required.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting allisonfuneralservice.com.

When I am gone, release me, let me go.

I have so many things to see and do,

You mustn’t tie yourself to me with too many tears, But be thankful we had so many good years.

I gave you my love, and you can only guess How much you’ve given me in happiness.

I thank you for the love that you have shown, But now it is time I traveled on alone.

So grieve for me a while, if grieve you must Then let your grief be comforted by trust That it is only for a while that we must part, So treasure the memories within your heart.

I won’t be far away for life goes on.

And if you need me, call and I will come.

Though you can’t see or touch me, I will be near And if you listen with your heart, you’ll hear All my love around you soft and clear And then, when you come this way alone, I’ll greet you with a smile and a “Welcome Home.”