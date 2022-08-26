Liberty- Funeral services for Eugene (Pop) Victorian, 67, will be held on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at Allison Funeral Home 1101 N Travis St., Liberty, TX. 77575. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10AM-until time of services.

Eugene was an avid hunter and rancher. He had a passion for riding and training horses along with hunting wild game. He loved to cook and feed anyone who walked through the door. He never met a stranger. His southern hospitality and sense of humor was contagious. He had the ability to make people laugh from all walks of life. Above all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and the kids he and Aletha cared for daily in their home who endearingly called him Paw-Paw.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 42 years, Aletha Louviere Victorian of Raywood, TX.; two children, Eugene Victorian (Clarrissa) of Raywood, TX.; and Crystalgale Victorian Baldwin (Moses) of Crosby, TX. Four grandchildren; Aaliyah Whittington, Dawson Victorian, Briana Baldwin, and DeShaun Baldwin. Four siblings: Kathy Shillow (Fredrick), Verna Eaglin, Liz Lavergne, and Mathilda Woodson (Reverend Steve). Four godchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his eldest son Lawrence Victorian; parents Christine and Eulice Victorian; sisters Velma Ceasar, Mary Pitre, Julia Frank, Josephine Moreaux; brothers Jimmy Ceasar and Odom Ceasar; nephews Archange Ceasar and Victor Lemelle; niece Brandi Lemelle; Brothers-in-law Michael Allen, Wilfred Louviere, O’Neal Louviere, Morgan Lavergne, Vincent Lemelle, and Homer Eaglin; Father and mother in-law Lawrence and Ester Louviere.

Known lovingly to many as Uncle Gene, Gene, Big Gene, and Pop, will be missed by all those whose lives he touched daily. He served as a surrogate father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. He will always be missed.