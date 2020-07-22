Georgia Sun Farrell, 1984-2020

Georgia Sun Farrell, 35, of Dayton passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, July 19, in Victoria Texas. She was born on Oct. 5, 1984, in Houston to George and Kyu Farrell.

Georgia attended Lee College where she graduated in 2018 with an associate’s degree. She pursued many hobbies, some of which included fitness, traveling, yard work, fishing and just being outdoors in general. She loved to cook and was a huge “foodie.” Georgia was a social butterfly, who was full of energy, and always smiling. She was a well liked person, who was always looking for an opportunity to help someone in need, or finding ways to give back to the community. Georgia was also an avid animal lover. Spending time with her family, especially her beloved nephews and her niece were most important to her.

Georgia was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many who knew her. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her parents; her sisters, Jennifer Pak and husband Eric of Cypress, Jane Castro and husband Brian; her niece, Mina Castro; her nephews, Braylen Castro, Devon Castro and Klark Castro all of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit the family on Saturday, July 25, beginning at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas 77535. A celebration of Georgia’s life will follow beginning at 6 p.m.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting SterlingFuneralHome.com.