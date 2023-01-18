James “Peanut” Larry Mathis, 66, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Humble, Texas. He was born on March 22, 1956, in Laurel, Mississippi, to the late Evon and Neva Sue Henderson Mathis. Peanut attended Taylorsville High School. He retired from Kinder Morgan where he worked as an operator for forty years.

Peanut pursued many interests, some of which included playing golf, gardening, and cooking crawfish. He was an avid angler who loved nothing more than being out on the water and previously owned a shrimp boat. Peanut enjoyed riding around in his truck, with no destination in mind. He had a passion for all sports, which you were sure to see playing on his television year round. Peanut was a good friend, who would give you the shirt off his back if needed. He was always willing to help others, without hesitation. Peanut was very family oriented, finding his greatest joy in spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was truly the glue that held the family together. Peanut will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Peanut was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Mitchell Evon Mathis and Michael Evon Mathis; his maternal grandparents Ethyl James and Katy Belle Henderson; and his paternal grandparents Roy and Mae Blackwell Mathis. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of forty-nine years Peggy Ann Ishee Mathis of Dayton; his son Billy James Mathis of Romayor; his daughter Laci Marie McAdams and husband Brandon of Mont Belvieu; his grandchildren James Andrew Mathis of Dayton, Kaylin Marie McAdams of Mont Belvieu, Brinly Alexis Belle Mathis of Dayton, Katie Belle McAdams of Mont Belvieu, Ava Ann McAdams on Mont Belvieu; his brother Jimmy Charles Mathis and wife Annette of Florence Mississippi; his beloved pup, Baby; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Peanut will be held at 2pm, on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas, 77535, with Bro. Jeff Day officiating.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www.SterlingFuneralHome.com