James Blanchard Sr., 1932–2020

James Blanchard Sr., 88, of Hull passed away peacefully at his home, with his loving family by his side, on Thursday, July 30. He was born on March 3, 1932, in Mowata, Louisiana, to the late Aza and Celise LeJeune Blanchard. In 1951, he married the love of his life Vera Dorene Locke.

James worked as a driller in the oil fields, for Kilroy Company Of Texas, Inc. He later became a self-employed farmer. James grew such an abundance of vegetables that he would bag them up and set them out at the road for others to take home. While doing this, he would enjoy sitting by the window to ensure someone stopped to get them. James pursued many interests, some of which included playing the French accordion and fiddle, dancing, hunting, fishing, cooking and making some excellent wine. He was a unique, loving family man, who was a hard worker, and a true jack-of-all-trades. James was also a strong-willed man, who took great pride in his farming equipment. He was the only person in town who would wash and wax his tractor after leaving the fields.

James was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, nephew, and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Aline Brown, Jeanette Morgan, Henry Blanchard, Ruth Fonden and Robert “Bobby” Blanchard. James leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his beloved wife of 68 years, Dorene Locke Blanchard; his children, James Blanchard Jr., and LaDonna Cain and husband Richard; his grandchildren, Kayce Morgan and husband Wess, Penni Nappi and husband Jimmy, Evan Spencer and wife Stormi, Jamie Sisneros and husband Michael; his great-grandchildren, Davin and Dylan Morgan, Sage and Kacy Guettler, Ryleigh and Reagan Walls, Judah Nappi, Aubrie, Kyannah, Alayah and Jeremie Sisneros; his siblings, Lillian Johnson, Norma Northcutt, Hilda Phillips, Roland Blanchard; his uncle, Tilman Blanchard; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6 until 8 p.m., on Wednesday, August 5, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A celebration of James’ life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, at his home at 2431 County Road 2066, Hull, Texas 77564, with the Fr. Paul Kahan of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty, and Pastor Gideon Watson of Hardin United Methodist Church officiating.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, attendance at the visitation will be limited to 75 or fewer guests at a time. Facemasks are required to be worn by all employees, customers, vendors and visitors, 10 years or older, wear face coverings when accessing areas of the commercial entity’s premises that involve close contact or proximity to other employees or members of the public, where six feet of separation is not feasible. Face coverings required by this order may include but are not limited to surgical masks, industrial masks, homemade masks, scarves, bandanas or handkerchiefs. It is strongly recommended to minimize the size of services in order to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 28 (June 26, 2020).

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting SterlingFuneralHome.com.