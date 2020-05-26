James Michael “Mike” Musselwhite Martinez, 1982-2020

James Michael “Mike” Musselwhite Martinez, 38, departed this life prematurely on Tuesday, May 19, in his home in Houston, surrounded by his loving family and close friends. He was born on Feb. 25, 1982, in Baytown to Patricia Ann Hall Musselwhite and the late James Donald “Rusty” Musselwhite of Liberty. Michael spent his childhood years in Liberty, and he graduated with honors from Liberty High School in 2000, prior to attending Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. Following college, Michael moved to Baytown prior to establishing his residence in Houston, where he enjoyed all that the city had to offer. He resided in the Heights for the last 10 years, his favorite part of the city.

Michael spent a significant portion of his career working as a tax preparation professional at both Ernst & Young, LLP and Deloitte. Having been a member of the LHS math team, Michael was mathematically gifted and this work came easily to him. Michael’s true career passions, however, resided in entrepreneurship. He was a very intelligent individual. Over 10 years ago, Michael started his most successful business, which focused on transport and delivery of oversized portable buildings. Through this venture, he was able to enjoy his love of being outdoors and utilize his unique skills. Michael could park and unload these buildings in the most difficult and tight spaces. He had a strong talent for safely and meticulously maneuvering the specialized trailers, skills he learned through a very close relationship he shared with his “Paw-Paw” Dearl, who served as Michael’s father since age 4. Michael spent countless hours with his grandfather Dearl while hunting, camping and traveling to Colorado.

Michael was a cherished husband, son, brother and friend to many. He was a longtime devoted caregiver to his mother. He was always so personable, well liked by so many and rarely met a stranger. He had a longstanding passion for Camaros and Ford trucks. Michael really enjoyed riding the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad train in Colorado from Durango to Silverton, taking in all the beauty that the San Juan Mountains and Forest had to offer. In 2016, Michael embraced his love for Colorado and moved to Silverton for a year to enjoy jeep trails and hiking in and around Durango, Silverton and Ouray. He had a longtime adoration of 80s movies, and was a lover of all genres of music. Michael enjoyed sharing these passions and working alongside his loving husband, Moises. Michael enjoyed living in the moment and encouraged others to do the same.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Rusty Musselwhite; his beloved grandparents, Leonard Dearl Hall and Ada Catherine Henry Hall; his uncles, Robert “Bobby” Glenn Hall and Coy Varnon; He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved husband of 5 years, Moises Martinez of Houston; his mother, Patricia Hall Musselwhite of Houston; his sister, Amanda Fauss and husband Jason of Chicago; his brother, Trent Stalsby of Porter; and a host of nieces, nephews, brother and sister-in laws, uncles, aunts, cousins, and other loving relatives and close friends.

A visitation and funeral service will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, in the chapel of Santana Funeral Home, 5352 Katy Freeway in Houston. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow at Hollywood Cemetery, 3506 N. Main Street, Houston.