Jerry Ray Hattox Sr.
Jerry Ray Hattox Sr., age 86 of Manvel, Texas passed away peacefully Monday, May 22, 2023 at his home. Jerry was born March 23, 1937 in Commanche County and was a resident of Manvel for the last 5 1/2 years. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1956 and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. for 24 years with 3 tours in Vietnam, retiring as Gunnery Sergeant. Jerry owned and operated K and H Door Company from 1983-2004 and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manvel. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Elner Hattox; brother, Glenn Hattox.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lola Koenig Hattox; daughter, Elizabeth Hattox and husband Haruo Itakura Jr.; sons, Jerry Hattox Jr. and wife Debbie, Bill Hattox and wife Jane; grandchildren, Aubrey Michi, Chelsea Konigsfeld and husband Caleb, Dallas Hattox, Dylan Hattox and Nathan Hattox; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Friday, June 2, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manvel, Texas with a Rosary recited at 12:30 PM. A Funeral Mass will celebrated at 1:00 PM Friday, June 2, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 5, 2023 Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made in Jerry's honor to the MD Anderson Cancer Society.