Jerry Ray Hattox Sr., age 86 of Manvel, Texas passed away peacefully Monday, May 22, 2023 at his home. Jerry was born March 23, 1937 in Commanche County and was a resident of Manvel for the last 5 1/2 years. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1956 and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. for 24 years with 3 tours in Vietnam, retiring as Gunnery Sergeant. Jerry owned and operated K and H Door Company from 1983-2004 and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manvel. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Elner Hattox; brother, Glenn Hattox.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lola Koenig Hattox; daughter, Elizabeth Hattox and husband Haruo Itakura Jr.; sons, Jerry Hattox Jr. and wife Debbie, Bill Hattox and wife Jane; grandchildren, Aubrey Michi, Chelsea Konigsfeld and husband Caleb, Dallas Hattox, Dylan Hattox and Nathan Hattox; along with numerous extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Friday, June 2, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manvel, Texas with a Rosary recited at 12:30 PM. A Funeral Mass will celebrated at 1:00 PM Friday, June 2, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 5, 2023 Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made in Jerry's honor to the MD Anderson Cancer Society.