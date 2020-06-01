Jimmie Sue Westbrook, 1930-2020

Jimmie Sue Westbrook, 89, of Daisetta passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, at Liberty Healthcare. Jimmie was born on Nov. 30, 1930 in Hicksbaugh, Texas, to parents James Riley Downs and Maude Hinson Downs.

Jimmie graduated from Hull-Daisetta in 1948. She worked as a waitress at Walkers Café in Liberty from 1957-1980. She had an outgoing personality, an infectious laugh and a beautiful smile. Jimmie loved her children, God and gospel music. She enjoyed watching Law & Order. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Westbrook Sr., sisters, Eloise Roberts, Dorothy Knight, Dolores Nugent and Jo Marshall; and brother, Johnny Maurice “Buddy” Downs. She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter Deanie Bates; sons John David Westbrook Sr. and wife Tina, and George Walter Westbrook Jr.; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends. The family would like to thank Liberty Healthcare for their loving and tender care of Jimmie over the last several years.

Friends were invited to visit with the family from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, in the chapel at Allison Funeral Service. Funeral Services began at 10 a.m. with Pastor Leslie Gaines and Pastor Tyra Rich officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers were Johnny Downs Jr., Chad Downs, Bobby Bates, Devin LaPlante, Corey Ford and Mark George. Honorary pallbearers are John David Wesbrook Jr., Brian Ford, David Cooper and Ryan Downs.

