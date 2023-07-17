Judith Sherman, known to us as Judy, Judy Gal, Aunt Judy, and My Judy, was taken by Jesus, her Lord, to her eternal home on Monday, July 10, 2023. She was born on September 19, 1941 in Beaumont, Texas to parents Jesse Romaine Sherman and Bernice Inez Cross.

Judith is preceded in death by her parents, J.R. and Bernice Sherman, and her sister, Sibbie Lancon.

She is survived by sisters Janet Waldie of Conroe, Karen (KK) Shepherd and husband David of Cypress, Leslie Nelson and husband Jim of Wallisville, and brother Chipper Sherman and wife Martha of Wallisville.

Judy was first and foremost a servant of God and to all she met. She was a resident of Liberty, Texas for more than 50 years, where she ministered to the needs of thousands through her profession as a Certified Nurse Anesthetist. She was continuously called on to help the sick and needy. She never failed to answer those calls. A devoted student of the Scriptures, Judy loved sharing her faith and she "walked by faith, not by sight"

Just a country girl, chosen by God to be His servant, obedient to His will, and a blessing to us all, she made a great impact on our lives. We love her and rejoice in her victory in Jesus and will greatly miss her.

A visitation was held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 with funeral services at First Baptist Church, Liberty, Texas. Interment followed at Cooke Cemetery, Liberty, Texas.

Arrangements are under the care of Allison Funeral Service. Online condolences can be made at www.allisonfuneralservice.com