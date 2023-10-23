Karen Yvonne Kittell, 59, of Liberty, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 16, 2023, at her residence. She was born on October 22, 1963, in Liberty, to Glen Ray and Patricia Yvonne LeJune Kittell.

Karen graduated from Liberty High School in the class of 1982. She went on to continue her education at Sam Houston State University, before a long career as a middle school English teacher at Dayton Independent School District. She retired in December of 2018.

Karen loved going on girls’ trips to Las Vegas and Lake Charles, and simple pleasures in life like daily walks outdoors and spending time at home with her cats. She was a faithful fan of the Houston Astros and the Texas Longhorns. She enjoyed rooting her teams on, and rarely missed watching a game. She loved her family, particularly reminiscing about her many cherished memories with her parents. Above all, her greatest joy came from being an aunt to her two nieces and the time spent with them.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sister Kelly Edwards and husband Greg of Liberty; her nieces Allison Yvonne Edwards of Houston, and Emily Christine Edwards of Liberty; her beloved cat Gurlie and favorite dog JoJo; the Vegas Vixens; and many relatives, special friends and close neighbors.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis St., Liberty, Texas 77575. A graveside service will be held for Karen at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Fairlawn Memorial Park in Liberty.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karen’s memory to the Houston SPCA or the GRACE Initiative Meals on Wheels program in South Liberty County. Nothing would make Karen happier than for those remembering her to adopt a cat or kitten, as she did so many times throughout her life.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www.AllisonFuneralService.com.