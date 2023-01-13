Katelynn Michelle Brandon

Katelyn Michelle Brandon, 18, was born on July 11, 2004, in Conroe, Texas to her parents, John Michael Brandon and Jennifer Leann (Myers) Skiles, and passed away December 28, 2022, in Coldspring, Texas.

She is survived by her parents, John Brandon and Jennifer Skiles; sisters Holly Brandon and Jessica Brandon; brothers, Devon Skiles, Cameron Skiles and John Brandon Jr.; sister Jamie Robinson; grandmother, Donna Russel; grandfather, Glen Wilkinson; and great grandmother Ruby Kuentz; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Services will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Bibleway Pentecostal Church in Liberty, Texas and will be officiated by Rev. William Presinger. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, January 16th, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Cochran Funeral Home Chapel in Onalaska, Texas.

Cochran Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guestbook at www.cochranfh.com.