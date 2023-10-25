Legend James Hopper, 4 months, gained his angel wings on Saturday, October 21, 2023, during his stay at Kingwood HCA Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on June 5, 2023, in Houston, Texas to his parents David Benjamin Hopper and Shelby Elaine Lafour Hopper.

Legend was preceded in death by his grandfather, Paul Palmer; great-grandfathers, John Myers, James Kerley, Travis Cotton and Dirl Hopper.

Legend leaves to cherish his loving memory his parents, David Benjamin and Shelby Elaine Hopper; his sisters, Ferah and Rebel Cosgrove; grandparents, David and Juda Hopper, Cindy Palmer, Preston and Melissa Lafour; great grandparents, Jeanette Myers, Marguerite Kerley, Hope Lafour, and Edda Hopper; aunts and uncles, Nicholas Hopper and Lauren Cummings, Olivia Hopper and Ernest Vaughn, Auscha Buse, Justin and Lauren Lopez, Erika Saavedra and Brandon Taylor, Chasidy Lafour, Kaleb Lafour; cousins, Keegan, Emma, Grace, Ava and Livi Lopez, Braylee Stubblefield, Liam, Madilyn and Travin Saavedra, Lily Taylor; great-aunts and uncles, Cathy Cotton, Johnny and Kim Lafour, Sandy Hopper, Mark Bush.

Legend James Hopper was handpicked by God for his family, and there is no doubt that he was fearfully and wonderfully made.

Legend was made to be a heart warrior that had a little extra added to him. Though he was only here for a short time, he left behind a legendary legacy that touches and will continue to touch his family and those who had the chance to know him.

In his short time on Earth, he defied many odds and helped restore both of his parents’ faith in God. With his stay at Texas Children Hospital, Legend was able to reach a few different milestones, like learning how to smile and laugh and rollover, which delighted both of his parents.

His mama never once left his side during those troubling times and even though he is no longer here on Earth, she will continue to advocate for him and those like him, just as she did while he was here. Along with loving on his mama, Legend loved to play with his rattle ball, loved being treated like a babydoll by both of his sisters, and he especially loved watching golf videos with his daddy.

Legend was definitely a daddy’s boy. There is no doubt that Legend will forever be remembered as being the sweetest, most loving little boy with such a delightful light in his eyes.

He truly spread happiness wherever he went, and no one will ever be able to forget about how handsome he was, especially with his mohawk. Whether you knew Legend as “LJ”, “bunny”, “ledgy”, or “baby brother”, to simply know him was to love him. He was truly perfect in every way.

Honoring Legend as pallbearers are, David Benjamin Hopper, David Hopper, Ty Warbritton, Cole Bryant Colby Vondenstein and Blake Neiheiser. Honorary pallbearers are Justin Lopez, Liam Saavedra, Nick Hopper, Preston Lafour, Randy Moore and Brandon Taylor.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00pm on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 2:00pm on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Derek Evers officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.