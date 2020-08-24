Margie Wiggins Lawrence, 1930–2020

Margie Wiggins Lawrence was born to parents Hettie and Chester in a boarding house in Bellville on Nov. 7, 1930. She was a tiny baby who slept in a box, but would remind everyone later on that “great things come in small packages” and she was! Margie moved with her family to follow the trail of “Black Gold, Texas Tea” during the Great Depression. It was through these hard times, and example of her parents, that hard work, personal sacrifice and love of family would help her survive anything with a “we’re a tough bunch” attitude. After living in the “Poor Boy” camps of the Humble Oil Company, the family finally landed in what would become their permanent and lifelong hometown of Liberty.

It was in Liberty that Margie’s parents established Wiggins Grocery and continued the tradition of work ethic and treating others with dignity and a spirit of generosity. During this time Margie took care of house and home while both of her parents worked at the store. It was at Liberty High School where she met and fell in love with Doyle Lawrence. Margie loved to tell everyone about their first date to the beach at Galveston, along with Doyle’s entire family. They had a wonderful time and life with Doyle “Adventure” Lawrence was off and running. After graduating from high school Margie and Doyle were soon wed and took life as it came.

Margie started working at Tarver Abstract doing copy work while Doyle held several jobs in Liberty. It wasn’t long before Uncle Sam came calling so Doyle chose the U.S. Air Force and the training and military travel began. The young couple spent time in Amarillo before being sent to the Land of the Midnight Sun, Alaska. It was a huge change for a girl from the Texas coast to go from seafood and sand to mountains, snow and a moose in front of the house. Her move to Alaska was a time of lifelong memories with her family of now four. After two years in the Yukon the family came back to their little hometown to stay for good. Margie embraced being a full time mom to her expanding family and made the little house on Cos Street a home. She always took nothing and made something of it to insure everyone was taken care of and provided for. Throughout the years Margie and Doyle had many adventure and experiences — travel, flying, riding motorcycles, skiing, fishing, camping and hunting.

Margie enjoyed many hobbies early on such as sewing, crocheting, needle work and quilting, but later enjoyed all things gardening, building bird houses, bird watching, genealogy and having a great glass of wine. She enjoyed and loved her family most of all and Margie became the epitome of love beyond measure and generosity for her family and friends. She always had a smile, word of encouragement and hug for everyone, including all the friends of her children, aka, “adoptees” who also loved her dearly. Margie had three children: Hillary, David and Lisa. Her grandchildren are: Jennifer, Lindsay, Todd, Lara, Megan, Emma and Aaron. Great-grandchildren are: Kade, Haleigh, Daniel, Andrew, Tara and Joseph.

Margie Lois Wiggins Lawrence was presented before her Lord and Savior at 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 17. Although the circumstances of her passing are heartbreaking, the presence of the love of Christ and the Holy Spirit filled the room and ushered her home. We rejoice that she was an honorable and Faith-filled wife and mother. She lived a full and much blessed life.

We go forward surrounded by her spirit and knowing Love is All. We love you, Momma.

Due to the impending bad weather, the services planned for Friday, Aug. 28, have been postponed. Please check Allison’s website for updates.

