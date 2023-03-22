Mark Kelly

Mark Allen Kelly, 61, of Liberty, Texas, was called home to Heaven in the wee hours of March 18, 2023, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Mark was born on August 10, 1961 in Pasadena, Texas, to parents JC and Phyllis Kelly.

Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Ann Kelly and Charles and Lucille Abrams.

Mark was born in Pasadena, Texas, and moved to Liberty during elementary school. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1979. Shortly after high school, Mark bought property and had a little house moved on to it. Together with his grandfather, he planted trees and worked to make it perfect. He married young and from that marriage, one of his greatest blessings, his son Jason was born.

While Jason was still small, Mark went to work for Kelly‘s Refrigeration, his parents’ company. Time went by and life went on, his dad slowed down, and Mark took over the business changing the name to Kelly’s AC and Heating. For nearly 40 years, he provided air conditioning and heating service with a smile and kind word for customers who became more like friends to him. He cherished the relationships that he had established and worried about what would happen to those people should he ever retire.

During that 40 years, more changes came into Mark’s life. Jason grew up, married, left home, and established a new life of his own that Mark was so proud of. Mark remarried and soon received another of his greatest blessings, his son Brannon. Though they were born at different times of Mark’s life, he pointed them to Christ and showed them how to be kind, stable, hard- working men of integrity who are able to lead, love, protect, and provide for a family. He showed them how to love and cherish their wives as well.

Mark gave his heart to Jesus at the age of 16 and became a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Liberty where he faithfully served until even now. He loved everyone he encountered with the love that Jesus would have shown them.

His greatest desire was that everyone come to know the Jesus that he loved and served, and he prayed every day since getting sick that someone’s life would be changed as a result of his battle and that they might come to know his Jesus as well. He wanted to be reunited with all of us again in Heaven one day.

Mark’s love for Jesus and his family was rivaled only by his love for hunting and fishing which gave him so many unforgettable moments with family and friends.

Mark leaves the following people behind to cherish his memory: his parents; his wife Barbie Sandel Kelly; sons, Jason Kelly and wife Jennifer, and Brannon Kelly; his granddaughters, Rosalyn, Caroline, and Elaina Kelly; his brother, Clint Kelly and wife Anita; sisters, Tammy Strebeck and husband Neil, and Marilyn Goff and husband Stephen; aunts, Jackie Welch and husband Bill, Betty Michaud and husband Ken, Elaine Twist and husband Lee, and Beverly Jordan; and nieces and nephews, Amanda Kelly, Justin Kelly, Heather Mitchmore, Shane

Whittington, Amy Brooke Gonzalez, and Luke Goff; and great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends too many to number.

Mark believed that when you married, two families became one, and he always, regardless of the circumstances, loved the brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and extended families of his wives as though they were his own, even being like a dad more than an uncle to one. These will all cherish his memory as well.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Shiloh Ministries.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 5:00-7:00pm in the Chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N Travis St. Liberty, Texas. The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 at First Baptist Church, Liberty, Texas, with interment to follow at Norris Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Eugene Thompson, Stephen Goff, Shane Whittington, Dustin Powell, Jake Sandel, and Josh Patton. Honorary pallbearers will be Bubba Gillard and Kenny Jones.

Arrangements are under the direction of Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. Online condolences can be made at www.allisonfuneralservice.com