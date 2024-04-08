Mary John Clayton, 90, of Devers, Texas, passed away on April 3, 2024. She was born February 11, 1934, in San Augustine, Texas, to Willie “Bill” Hughes and Lois Powell Hughes. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 45 years, Earl Clayton, her daughter Kathryn Clayton Garner, her sister Willie Mae Hughes Wright, and her nieces Martha Partin and Linda Powell.

Mary loved God, her church, First Baptist Church of Devers, and her church family. She served as church treasurer for many years. She loved cooking for Wednesday nights and all church activities, so much so that they designed the new church kitchen for her! She was also a member of the Devers City Council for 20 years.

Mary loved her family deeply. She loved her sisters, daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and was so proud of them all. Her heart was full of love for her church family and many great friends as well. She was well loved and well respected by all she met, and she welcomed people with open arms. Her kindness will be missed.

When Mary was not in church, she spent time with family, of whom she loved and was so proud. Her home was full of pictures of her grandchildren and great grandchildren and all the people she loved. She spent many nights playing “chicken foot” dominoes and card games with friends. She loved traveling around the country with the “Gadabouts”. Whatever she did, she did with her whole heart.

Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Phyllis Clayton Grimes; her grandchildren Cynde Sturm, James Garner, and Jo Kathryn Garner; her great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Ryland, and Emersen (Benji) Sturm, and Jacob, Noah, and Johno Keith; her sisters, Betty Ratcliff and Sandra Hughes; and many other beloved nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held, Sunday, April 7, 2024 at the First Baptist Church of Devers with Pastor Jerry Ben officiating. Burial and committal followed at Stacy Cemetery.

In lieu of sending flowers, we ask that you consider donating to the First Baptist Church of Devers for their Senior Adult Ministry and their Van Fund for transportation.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www.allisonfuneralservice.com