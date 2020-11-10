Mary Sue Duff, 1931–2020

Mary Sue Duff, 89, of Hull passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, in Conroe. Mary Sue was born on Jan. 2, 1931 in Hearne, Texas, to parents Johnnie Lee Morgan Sr. and Birdie Elizabeth Levert Morgan, who preceded her in death, along with her beloved husband, Mixson “Mickey” Duff; her son, Ronnie Eugene Duff; sisters, Margaret Copley and Martha Ann Morgan; and brother, Johnny Lee Morgan Jr.

Mary Sue was raised in Anahuac and graduated from Anahuac High School in 1949. She was married to the love of her life for 66 years and they shared four children together. Mary Sue loved fishing, camping and sports, especially the Houston Rockets and the Houston Astros. In her later days, Mary Sue enjoyed playing card games on her tablet. She loved her family dearly and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary Sue leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Jannise McKee and husband Cliff; daughter, Amy Morris; son, Michael Duff and wife Janet; grandchildren, Kenny Duff, Kevin Duff, Stephen McKee, Daniel McKee, Angela Turner, Lance Duff, and Shane Duff; eight great-grandchildren; best friends, Dennie and Bobbie Howell, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver, Tina Thibodeaux for the love and compassion she showed to Mary Sue.

Visitation will be held 10–11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 13, at Allison Funeral Service in Liberty with services to begin at 11 a.m. Mary Sue will be laid to rest next to her husband at Guedry Cemetery in Batson following the service. Serving as pallbearers will be Stephen McKee, Danny McKee, Lance Duff and Shane Duff.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting allisonfuneralservice.com.