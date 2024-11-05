Michael Wayne Fregia was born on July 29, 1980, in Liberty, Texas. He passed peacefully into the gates of heaven on October 31,2024 with his loving family by his side.

Michael was the true definition of what God describes his sons to be. He was a dedicated husband, loving father, son, grandson, coach and friend to many. You never met Mike without a solid handshake. Mike was an example of not only what it meant to be hardworking, but how to give the shirt off your back to anyone in need. Mike loved to spend time in the woods with his family. He also loved to spend days at the ball fields teaching more than just the sport. He taught you how to be the epitome of a genuine, honest and sincere person.

Mike’s memory will be cherished by his wife, Amanda Fregia; mother, Ruby Hanks and Doug Richardson; grandmother, Claudine Fregia; sons, Bryce Fregia and girlfriend Kennedy Rives and Brayden Fregia; daughters, Lanie Durbin and Cameron Fregia; father, Michael Lynn Fregia and stepmom Linda; sister, Destiny Jannise and husband Michael; nephew, Jackson Jannise and host of loving family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Jack Hanks, Jr.; son, Brent Fregia; and his grandfather, Clarence Fregia.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2024, between 5 to 8 p.m. at Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2024, at LifePoint Church in Daisetta, Texas with Pastor Brad Davis officiating. The burial will follow to Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

Honoring Mike as pallbearers are Chet Holifield, Robby Matthews, Dwayne Hunt, Justin Barrier, Curtis Peeler, and Kelvin Burks. Honorary Pallbearers are Brayden Fregia and Bryce Fregia.