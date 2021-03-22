Mona Ruth Fajkus 1935-2021

Mona Ruth Fajkus, 85 of Liberty, Texas passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. She was born on November 21, 1935 in Henderson, Texas to parents Felix “Febo” Huey and Lorene Cowen.

Mona was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a hard-worker and worked at several places in Liberty through-out her life including the Liberty County Courthouse, Howard’s Department Store, The Bunk House and was a door greeter at Walmart. She was a lifelong member of Hardin Baptist Church. She had a vivacious personality and loved people. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching Days of Our Lives. Mona loved to travel with her husband, Frank. She adored all animals but especially her parakeet, Pretty Bird. Mona will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mona was preceded in death by her parents; brother Sonny Huey and sister Nettie Ann Huey. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of sixty-four years Frank Fajkus; son Tommy Fajkus and wife Carla; granddaughter Brandy Goodwin and husband Chris; grandson Jonathan Fajkus and wife Brooke; grandson Nathan Fajkus; great-granddaughters Chelsey Fajkus-Goodwin; Skylar Fajkus and Farrah Fajkus; and sister Dottie Boothe. In addition she leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 5-8 PM on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Hardin Baptist Church, 138 CR 2003 S, Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services will take place Tuesday, March 23, 2021 beginning at 3 PM with Pastor Tony Hines officiating. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Jacob-Boothe Cemetery in Moss Hill.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Jimmy Spivey, Curtis Fregia, Mark “Mad Dog” Davidson, Bull Williamson, Mike Taylor and Greg Arthur.