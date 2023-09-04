Myrtle Mae Sheffield, 91, of Liberty, Texas, passed away, on Thursday, August 31, 2023, with her loving family by her side. She was born on August 30, 1932, in Romayor, Texas, to the late Jett and Josey Collins Murphy. Myrtle attended Big Sandy High School, in Big Sandy, Texas. She went on to acquire her certification as a licensed vocational nurse. Myrtle worked for many years at Gulf Coast Hospital, in Baytown, and Dayton Hospital, in Dayton. She loved what she did as a nurse, through her experience she was able to assist with the births of many children, including some of her grandchildren. Myrtle touched many lives through her passion of caring of others. She was a faithful member of Liberty Church of Christ.

Myrtle pursued many interests, some of which included sewing, fishing, and gardening. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed making meals for her family, and anyone else that came to visit. Myrtle found that her greatest joy came from spending time with her children and her grandchildren. She was known to be a little feisty and head strong. When her mind was made up to do something, there was no changing it. She had an incredible personality that truly lit up a room with her presence. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents; her children Chester Sheffield, Jr., and Barbara Baker; her siblings and their spouses, Esther Thornton and her husband RL, Joettia Richey and her husband Marvin, Bill Murphy and his wife Dorothy, James Murphy and his wife Goldie, Doc Murphy and his wife Alice, and Fortune Murphy and his wife Bernice. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her daughters Jeannie Meismer and her husband Patrick, and Penny Banning; her eight grandchildren; her twenty-one great-grandchildren; her eight great-great-grandchildren; her brother JE Murphy and his wife Joyce; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Patrick Meismer, Jody Meismer, C.W. DeShae, Chester Sheffield III, Javier Garza and Eli Ruth.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 11am, at the funeral home. A graveside service and committal will follow in Camp Ruby Cemetery, in Livingston, Texas.

Condolences can be shared with the family by visiting www.SterlingFuneralHome.com