Pamela Dean Eickenloff, age 75, of Blanco, Texas passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Brady, Texas. Pam was born December 9, 1946 in Liberty, Texas to Hubert Taylor, Jr. and Ruth (Belote) Taylor. She grew up in Liberty, Texas and Blanco, Texas. In 1963, at the age of 16, Pamela received the highest honor of being awarded National High School Rodeo Queen. Pam capped that honor by being the only girl or boy to ever to win the National Sportsmanship Award at the National Rodeo. She also was the Texas Cutting Horse Champion that year, as well as the Texas barrel race champion. Upon graduating high school, Pam was a strutter at Southwest Texas University. Pamela was an all around cowgirl and athlete. Pamela had the biggest and most loving heart when it came to family. She never met a stranger. The students she worked with when employed by Dripping Springs High School loved and adored her as she was a mentor to so many students.

She married Ricky Ken Eickenloff on March 30, 1974 in Freer, Texas. She owned and operated a beauty salon in Blanco for several years. Later, she was a Special Education Teacher's aid for many years for the East Chambers ISD. and the Dripping Springs I.S.D. She was a member of the Blanco Cowboy Church.

Graveside services for Pamela Eickenloff will be held at 3:30pm Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Beck-Kuebel Cemetery in Blanco, Texas with Reverend Arnella Calhoun officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 3:00pm Tuesday, prior to the graveside at the Blanco Cowboy Church in Blanco for a public viewing. Friends may view and/or sign Pamela’s online memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com.

Pam is survived by her loving husband Ricky Eickenloff; daughter Dusty Eickenloff; son Rhett Eickenloff and wife Tara Eickenloff; brother Hubert Taylor, all of Blanco,Texas; grandchildren Bladen Angell and Carson, Cooper, Rush and Crew Eickenloff. She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson Grant Taylor Eickenloff and one infant baby boy.