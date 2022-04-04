Patricia Ann Gartner was born September 18, 1938 the daughter of Wilbur Wicks and Vieva Tinsley. She grew up in Beaumont and Daisetta, and graduated from Hull-Daisetta H.S. She married Howard Eugene Gartner on September 21, 1957. The first of her three children were born in 1958. After marriage, she lived in Jennings, Louisiana, Daisetta, Hull and Jacinto City, Texas and Wheatland, Wyoming. The family settled in Liberty, where her children attended school. In her later life, she resided in Daisetta. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Daisetta.

Patricia was a skilled seamstress who won awards for her work at the Trinity Valley Exposition while in High School. She continued to sew for the rest of her life, and her children remember being outfitted in miniature band uniforms to attend Bobcat football games. As her children grew up, she continued to sew well made clothes for special school occasions. In addition to sewing, her hobbies were craft making, gardening, bird watching and enjoying beautiful scenery.

Patricia took special pleasure in young children. She loved to tell stories about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She made many friends, not only at home but in Virginia, where she enjoyed visiting her son.

Patricia was a woman of great courage and strength of will. Diagnosed with severe cancer in the 1980’s, she successfully overcame that illness, although she struggled with the severe effects of her treatment for the rest of her life.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Charlene Gartner; parents, Wilbur and Vieva Tinsley and sister, Peggy Ione McClusky. She is survived by son, Scott Gartner and wife Gina; daughter, La’Lon Gartner; grandchildren, Paul Gartner, Kim White and husband Ronnie, Kelsey Fenton and husband Chris; great-grandchildren, Breanna Bishop and husband Chad, Dylan White, Connor White, Harper Fenton, Hyatt Fenton, Baelynn Fenton; great great-grandchildren, Stella, Lane and Winston; sister, Gaye Nell Harrison and husband, Tommy and brother-in-law, J.E. McClusky as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 1-2pm, Monday, April 4, 2022 at Central Baptist Church, 1 Red Bud Rd., Daisetta, TX 77564, funeral services will begin at 2pm. Interment will follow at Oakdale Cemetery.