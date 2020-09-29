Ruby Marguerite Vyoral, 1926–2020

Ruby Marguerite Vyoral, 94, of Liberty passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27. She was born Aug. 21, 1926, in Dayton to parents Paul Damek and Agnes McClosky Damek, who preceded her in death, along with her beloved husband, Louis Eddie Vyoral, and her sister, Mildred Ripkowski.

Mrs. Vyoral was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church where she served her Lord faithfully and was a member of the Altar Society and sang in the choir. Ruby was very strong in her faith; one of the highlights of her life was witnessing the Pope give Mass in the Vatican on Christmas Eve 2004. In her younger days, and even into her eighties, Ruby loved to dance. She was on several dance teams, including The Classics and The Texas Lone Stars. When Ruby and her husband Louis danced together, the entire room would stop to watch. Ruby served many years as secretary/treasurer for the Pioneer Student Association in Dayton for the reunions every summer. Mrs. Vyoral loved flowers and plants and kept a beautiful yard through every season. She also loved her pets with a passion. Ruby will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ruby leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Jeanette Calhoun; her son, David Vyoral and wife Ann; brother, Paul Damek and wife June; sister, Klee Ripkowski; grandchildren, Brian Calhoun and wife Lisa, Bradley Calhoun and wife Angela, and Ashley Seckler and husband Carlos; great-grandchildren, Annalee Calhoun and Luke Calhoun, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive visitors 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Liberty Catholic Cemetery, where Ruby will be laid to rest beside her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Altar Society at Immaculate Conception Church, 411 Milam St., Liberty, Texas 77575, or a charity of your choice.

