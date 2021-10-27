Sammy Jo Sackett was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She passed away in Orem, Utah on October 13, 2021 with her husband by her side.

Born Sammy Jo Rutherford on February 23, 1958 to Samuel and Leona Rutherford of Bay City, Texas, she lived in Liberty for the last 42 years of her life. She worked at Allison’s Funeral Home for over 19 years, comforting and easing the process for families who lost their loved ones. For those who have not been comforted by her at Allison’s, she also worked as an Election Judge for Liberty County for over 15 years and sold Avon for 18 years.

On March 7, 1972 in Dayton, Texas, Sammy married her husband and best friend, Ricky Joe Sackett Sr. They went on to make a wonderful life together filled with love, adventure, family and God. They were active members of Dayton Assembly of God Church for most of their adult lives and involved in the community around Dayton and Liberty.

She is proceeded in death by both of her parents. She is survived by her husband, Ricky Sackett Sr, daughter, Brinda McKinney and Jason Herron, son, Ricky Sackett Jr and wife Rebecca Sackett, grandchildren, Nikki and Bradley Hendricks, Jaci Sackett and Greg Beasley, Brianna and James Fleshman, Matthew McKinney , great-grandchildren, Bryce, Maddox, Jax, Cohen, Paxley, Kalani, and Aisley.

Visitation for Sammy will take place 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 25, 2021 at Allison’s with interment to follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery, Dayton, Texas. Serving the family as pallbearers will be Matthew McKinney, Bradley Hendricks, Greg Beasley, Vernon "Junior" Stephens Jr., Alan Sackett, and CD Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Bryce Hendricks, Maddox Hendricks, Jax Hendricks, Aaron Mathews, and Jason Herron.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Ryan "Batman" Williams Foundation in memory of Sammy Sackett. Please send donations to PO Box 1779 Dayton, TX 77535. >