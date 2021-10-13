Sarah Elizabeth McWhirter, age 67, of Pharr, Texas passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at DHR hospital in McAllen, Texas. She was surrounded by her loving family. Sarah was born in Livingston, Texas on November 20, 1953 to parents James Hubbard Jones and Josephine Patterson Jones.

Sarah graduated from Hardin High School, Class of 1971 and went on to fulfill her dream of being a beautician / hairdresser. She gave the best perms to all her nieces and nephews. She loved going dancing, doing crafts, painting, and making things for family members, reading and keeping in touch with family and friends. She loved having visitors; she could talk and reminisce for hours just hanging out. She was a good cook. Sarah enjoyed shopping, fishing, eating out and spending time at the beach. Every year at Christmas she would decorate pinecones and share them with the ones that she loved. All of these things put a smile on her face. Sarah was a good mom and wonderful grandmother. She will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; and brother Harry Eugene Jones. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son James (Pee Wee) Redding and wife Amber; daughter Claudette Land and husband Gregory; brother Joe J. Jones; grandchildren Shelby Fregia and husband Ryan, Maddie Redding and fiancé Cesar Escobar, Ryan Redding, Julianna Wentworth and Dylan Wentworth; great-grandchildren Levi Escobar and Addison Fregia. In addition, she leaves behind numerous other family members and friends.