Tommie John Douglas, Jr., beloved son, brother, uncle, life partner, friend, entertainer, and patriot, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2023, at the age of 58 in Palm Springs, California. Tommie was born on November 13, 1964, in Mobile, Alabama, and was raised in Dayton, Texas.

Tommie, known to many as the "Desert Cowboy" of Palm Springs, was a passionate singer and entertainer who touched the hearts of all who heard his music. With a deep love for live music and a special affinity for country songs, he became a regular performer in the Palm Springs community, making friends and leaving a lasting impression on all who witnessed his talent.

Born an adventurer, Tommie left home at 18 to explore the world, forging lasting friendships across the nation before finding his cherished home in Palm Springs.

Beyond his love for music and softball, Tommie had a profound affection for animals, with a special place in his heart for Jack Russell terriers. He not only adored his pets but also dedicated his time to training service dogs, reflecting his commitment to helping others.

A devoted bodybuilder, Tommie's passion for fitness was unwavering, and he reveled in road trips in his iconic red Jeeps, which took him to the doorsteps of friends and family across the country.

Tommie leaves behind a legacy of passion, love, patriotism, and authenticity. He will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Tommie shared an unwavering bond of loyalty and faithfulness with his life partner, Mr. Jim, for more than 30 years. Their love was a testament to the power of devotion and companionship.

Tommie is preceded in death by his natural mother, Johnnie Francis Fontenot, his brother Dwight Drake Douglas, his aunt Carol and uncle Bud Douglas, his grandmother, Etha Cown and many loving relatives.

Tommie is survived by his father Tommie John Douglas, Sr., and stepmother Darlene Douglas, the mother that raised him, Daphne Douglas, his half-sisters, Denise Daniel and Deona Bell, niece Alyssa and nephews Zach and Weston, and his loving partner, Jim Hurst, along with numerous friends and loved ones who will forever cherish his memory.

A Celebration of Life Service to celebrate Tommie's life will be held at Eagle Point Recreational Complex in Mont Belvieu, Texas, on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 2 pm.