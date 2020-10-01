My name is Ed Seymour and I am announcing my candidacy for the Liberty City Council. I have been a resident of Liberty for over 43 years. I retired from The Texas Department Of Transportation with 40 years of experience. The last 25 years I was in charge of Design, Construction and Maintenance of all State and Federal highways in Liberty and Chambers Counties. During that time I initiated a street program here in Liberty to rehabilitate Travis Street, MLK, Bowie Street, Davidage Street and Chrysler Street along with bridge replacements on Minglewood Drive, Old Beaumont Road and Layl Drive. I served for 8 years on the WCID #5 Board covering Liberty. I volunteer time each week delivering Meals on Wheels to senior citizens and work with my wife Pat’s Episcopal Church Friends in Deed program providing clothes and school supplies for needy children. Serving the Public has been a very large part of my life and I would like to continue that as your City Councilman. With this in mind, I am asking for your vote on November 3, 2020 or early voting October 13-30 2020. Thank you in advance for your consideration.