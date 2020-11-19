Open Letter from Spirit of Sharing

Dear SOS friends,

We know this letter reaches you at one of the busiest times of the year. All of us here at Spirit of Sharing feel the results of these busy days and difficult economic times, also: As we stand at the threshold of 2021, we feel compelled to continue doing our best to help the low-income families in this area. Every year there is an increase in the number of people coming to us for help.

The bulk of our resources are donations from people like you whose compassionate hearts beat with ours, and who are willing to be generous toward the needy. There are only a few churches and individuals who contribute on a regular basis, and we greatly appreciate them. But they cannot do the job alone.

Please allow us to greatly encourage you to participate in our work through a gift. SOS is a non-profit organization and 100% of the monetary gifts coming to us are used exclusively for the clients. Large or small, your gift extends our reach and translates into real help.

Please respond with your tax-deductible gift to Spirit of Sharing, P.O. Box 8045, Liberty, Texas 77575.

On behalf of all SOS members and low-income families in this area, we are deeply grateful. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Linda Swearingen Director and Chief Financial Officer