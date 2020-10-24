Support the truth

Given a choice between politicians and giant corporations on one side, telling us only the things we want to hear, and a news media on the other side telling us all of the hard things we do not want to hear, we should know who is telling us the truth.

Our knowing and accepting the truth for what it is, no matter how unpleasant or even brutal it can be at times, is essential for the survival of democracy. The truth has always been a hard sell, but we should demand it, accept nothing less, and support those willing to tell it to us. We should demand the truth just as if the fate of our country depended upon it because it does.