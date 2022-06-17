Camp Invention's Fun, Action-Packed Summer STEM Program Coming to KMB Elementary

WHAT:

Camp Invention®, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to KMB Elementary the week of June 27 - June 30, 2022.

Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 through hands-on activities, promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship — all in a fun and engaging environment.

This year's Explore program hands-on activities including:

Robotic Aquatics™: Children will dive into cutting-edge ocean research as they adopt their own aquatic animals, design and patent aquatic plants, and take their new friend home in a mini tank.

NIHF's The Attic™: Campers will combine science and art to build their own robotic artist, engage in design thinking, make spin art and learn how inventions can change the way people create.

Spacecation™: Children will discover real space exploration technology when they create Spacepacks and Astro-Arm devices, mine an asteroid and observe erupting ice volcanoes.

Marble Arcade™: Campers will experiment with the fun of physics, engineering and gaming as they design, build and test their own mega marble arcades.

WHERE:

KMB Elementary, the week of June 27 - June 30, 2022.

LINKS:

For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.

About Camp Invention:

Camp Invention is the only nationally recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving and the spirit of invention. Through hands-on programming, Camp Invention encourages children entering kindergarten through sixth grade to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics curricula inspired by some of the world's greatest inventors. Since 1990, our education programs have served more than 1.9 million children, and 210,000 teachers and Leadership Interns.