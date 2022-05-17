Dayton HS Sr's Plan for Future

On Wednesday, May 4th, Dayton High School hosted the first annual Head Start Advising Event. Several departments came to Dayton to assist DHS seniors who have committed to attend Lee College for summer 2022/fall 2022. Students took commitment pictures and received T-shirts. Some of the departments in attendance included FYE (First-Year Experience), Student Resource and Advocacy Center, Recruitment and Outreach, Financial Aid, Admissions and of course, the Advising and Counseling Department. Lee College brought 60% of their advising team to campus that day.....and with them, they brought their knowledge, patience, and understanding for the students transitioning to become a new college student. Students were able to receive one on one class advising and registration, assistance with completing FA, assistance completing new student orientation, and resolve any outstanding admissions requirements. With the support of the DHS Counseling Office and the Shared College Coordinator partnership, Lee College was able to serve close to 80 students which is about 23% of the senior class. It is amazing that close to a quarter of the senior class is already enrolled in college at Lee College and committed to the decision to pursue higher education. Lee College currently provides the Lee for Free incentive where first-time students can get their fall semester free at Lee; close to 80 seniors are taking advantage of that educational opportunity. Special shout out to Mrs. Kim Wood for spearheading and coordinating the efforts on the DHS side.