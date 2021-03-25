Dayton ISD taking care of employees

In today’s world, there are limited benefits of being an educator or working for a school district. Just recently, Dayton ISD gave their staff another reason to celebrate and enjoy another advantage to being a DISD family member. In March the Dayton ISD Child Nutrition department opened the Bronco’s Cafe in the Dayton ISD Support Service Center. This opportunity that Dayton ISD is providing for employees is rare in school districts. The Bronco’s Cafe is a concept developed by Child Nutrition Director Carlton Robertson and it has become an instant hit amongst the DISD staff.

The Bronco’s cafe is located in the Support Service Center which most people in Dayton remember as the old SFA. The old cafeteria kitchen had limited use when Mr. Carlton came to Dayton and he soon saw an opportunity to serve the staff members of Dayton ISD. With the help of Assistant Superintendent Hector Herrera and Maintenance Director Steve Bell, Mr. Robertson soon started on the changes needed to open the cafe.

Child Nutrition Director Robertson, had this to say, “we created the Broncos Cafe to provide a place where the support staff, teachers, and administrators could receive an adult-size meal with seasoning. The Bronco’s cafe offers a hot or cold breakfast and fresh fruit daily. We have many options to choose from for lunch, Traditional meals, Tex-Mex, Pizza, Subs & Chips, Grab & Go Salads, Fresh Fruit, Desserts and make your own waffles for breakfast or lunch. I envision that the Bronco’s Cafe will provide three services for the Dayton ISD 1) Provide meals for support staff, teachers, and administrators. 2) Provide catering services for meetings, workshops, and special events. 3) Provide training for the high school culinary students at the Broncos Cafe. Our goal is to Serve Education daily at the Broncos Cafe”.

Bronco’s Cafe operating hours are Monday - Friday, breakfast 7:00 am - 9:00 am, and lunch 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. DISD staff can dine-in or take-out. This is a great opportunity and benefit for all Dayton ISD employees.