New grub coming to DHS lunch menu

DAYTON – The cafeteria will serve up some new grub at Dayton High School in the coming months after students participated in the Chartwells K12 student choice program.

“Today’s students are smarter and savvier about what they want to eat. Student Choice brings the latest food trends straight to school cafeterias to let students choose what’s on their menus,” said a media release from Dayton ISD.

This is the 2nd Student Choice event held at DHS, and students voted on two menu items:

• Bok Choy: An exciting sensory experience of Asian flavors inspired by celebrity chef Jet Tila

• General Tso Chicken and White Rice

• Big City Barbeque: Regionally and globally inspired BBQ entrees with sides like macaroni and cheese

• Memphis Barbeque Chicken Sandwich

Students sampled both items on Nov. 29,

“This innovation is the latest from Chartwells K12 and reinforces how Dayton High School Dining Services Team is committed to collaborating with students to reimagine the school dining experience and get students excited about new foods and flavors,” said the release.

The winner was the Bok Choy which will now be added to the school menu each month.

The event was under the direction of Chef Brian, with the help of the culinary students, the High School Cafeteria Team, Dayton School Nutrition Office Staff, and several Student Volunteers hosted the 2nd Student Choice.