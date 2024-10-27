Lady Panthers storm back over Lady Hornets

HARDIN – It was a battle of two of the top teams in district Friday afternoon in Hardin, and in the end, it was Anahuac storming back after dropping the first game of the match to take a massive 21-25, 25-20, 25-15, and 25-18 victory over the Lady Hornets.

Hardin came out in the opening game and jumped out to a 7-4 lead thanks to kills by Ellie Brett, Triniti West, and Chloe Elmore. Anahuac closed to within 13-12 on a kill by Ashton Rose.

The Lady Hornets responded with a run, and after a West block/kill, the lead was back to 20-15. Elmore then scored with a kill to make it 24-21 and Hardin would close out game one to lead 1-0 in the match.

The second game saw the Lady Panthers claim their first lead at 11-10 thanks to a kill by Maylee Willcox. Elmore followed with a kill for the Lady Hornets and the score was tied at 12. Anahuac got an ace by Abby Foster and a big kill by Meg Kreuzer to take control at 19-13.

Elmore opened up game three with six straight service points as Hardin led 6-0.

The Lady Panthers responded with a huge 10-2 run capped off by a Kreuzer kill to move in front 10-8. Kills by Foster and Kreuzer and Anahuac had retaken control in leading 21-15.

Willcox then went crosscourt with a kill, and the advantage was 24-15, and the Lady Panthers were on their way to a 2-1 lead in the match.

Anahuac took control early in game four with an ace by Foster and a kill by Madison Willis to move in front 6-3.

Hardin cut the deficit to 9-7 as West scored with a kill. Gabby Palacios scored with an ace, and the Lady Panthers led 13-8 to force a Lady Hornets timeout. A block by Paige Calhoun pulled Hardin to within 13-10.

Anahuac responded with a kill by Willis to make it 18-13; after a kill by Willcox, the advantage was 23-17. Leading 24-18, Willcox ended the match with a kill for the Lady Panthers.

"We came out a little nervous in the opening game," said Anahuac Head Coach Kristin Hart. "Once the girls settled down, we started to play our game."

The two teams are now tied for first, and with a split decision in the two contests they played this year, they will likely share the district title.