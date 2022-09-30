Broncos defense forces six turnovers dominating Nederland 45-0

Nederland- The Dayton Broncos defense was all over the field on Friday night in Nederland by forcing six turnovers and holding the Bulldogs to to just 103-yards of total offense and the offense did more than enough as Dayton cruised to a 45-0 shut-out win over Nederland at Bulldog Stadium.

The win improves the Broncos record to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in district play.

Vernon Harrison rushed for 142-yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the offene as Dayton finished the night with 375-yards of offense.

C.J. Hubert got the Broncos going by returning the games opening kickoff 60-yards to the Bulldogs 32-yard line.

A few plays later it was Harrison scoring from a yard out to give the visitors a quick 7-0 lead.

Dayton added to their lead just before the end of the first quarter with a Brayan Montes 29-yard field to make it 10-0.

Aiden Newsome then set the offense up in great shape for their next score by recovering a Nederland fumble at the Bulldogs 26-yard line.

Three-plays later it was Harrison scoring from the 2-yard line and the lead was extended to 17-0 with 11:55 left in the second quarter.

The Broncos added to their lead just three minutes later with Carson Horton hooking up with Braden White on a 45-yard score and the advantage was 24-0.

Dayton added to their lead early in the third quarter on a Harrison 32-yard run and the score was 31-0. Sedric Smith then recovered a fumble on the following kickoff and the Broncos had the ball again at the Bulldogs 29-yard line.

Seven-plays later it was Harrison scoring on a 2-yard run and the lead was 38-0 with 7:30 left in the third quarter.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Horton connected with C.J. Hubert on a 26-yard score and the advantage was up to 45-0 with 11:53 left in the game.

Getting interceptions for Dayton was Harrison, Jakari Cooper, and Azrae Beechum. Fumbles recoveries were by Smith, Newsome, and Andrew Soliz. Horton finished the night with 177-yards passing on 12 of 23 attempts.

White was the leading receiver with four catches for 73-yards.

The Broncos will look for their fifth win in a row next Friday night as the Galena Park Yellow Jackets come to town.