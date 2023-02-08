Crockett edges Tarkington 58-53 in foul-fest

TARKINGTON- A match-up between two of the top teams in district turned into a foul fest on Tuesday night as the Longhorns and Crockett Bulldogs got together. The game saw 48 fouls called between both teams and in the end, it was Crockett leaving town with a 58-53 win.

The Bulldogs led 10-6 until a three-pointer by Hunter Keith and the score was 10-9. Tarkington continued on their 7-0 run and after a coast-to-coast drive by Junior Ma’Alaelu, the Longhorns led 13-10. The score was tied at 16 after the opening quarter.

In the second quarter, Ma’Alaelu continued his big first half with a tip-in and Tarkington led 20-16. On the next possession, it was Ma’Alaelu hitting from three-point land and the advantage was 23-19. Just before the end of the half, Michael Galvan scored on a drive and the lead was 31-26 at the break.

Crockett started the third quarter with an 11-4 to move in front by two before Calvin Ellington scored and was fouled and the game was tied at 37-apiece with 1:25 left in the third period. The score was tied at 40 at the end of the third quarter thanks to a three-pointer by Keith.

Tarkington regained the lead in the fourth quarter as Cory Armstrong grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to make it 45-42. The Bulldogs responded with another run and after a make from downtown, Crockett led 56-51 with 1:07 left. The Longhorns cut the deficit to 56-53 with :43 seconds left on a drive and score by Ma’Alaelu. The Bulldogs connected on a couple of free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.

Ma’Alaelu finished with 17 points to lead the scoring for Tarkington. Keith added 11 and Ellington was also in double figures with 10 points.