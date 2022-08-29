Hardin looks sharp in win over Shepherd

It was just another day at the office for the Hardin Lady Hornets on Tuesday night at home against Shepherd as they took care of the Lady Pirates 25-9, 25-7, and 25-5.

Hardin dominated the match from start to finish and never looked back.

"We played pretty good tonight and took care of business," said Lady Hornets Head Coach Regina Snell.

"We needed a match for tonight and have not played Shepherd for a few years, so we both got some work in."

Early in game one, Josie Rollins started hot and had three early kills to push Hardin to a 5-0 lead.

Kylee Land was also serving away and had the first nine points as the Lady Hornets were pitching a shut-out at 9-0.

A block/kill by Ellie Brett ran the lead to 13-2.

Kills by Maddy Fregia and Rollins pushed the lead to 24-8, and Hardin was leading 1-0 in the match.

The Lady Hornets jumped in front early in game two with Rollins' kills and Julianna Smart's ace, making it 8-3.

Brett then landed a kill, followed by a kill by Fregia, pushing the advantage to 15-5.

Moments later, it was Smart with a block/kill, and then a kill by Land made the score 21-7.

Hardin then won the next four points to make it a 2-0 lead in the match.

Land scored with a block/kill to start game three, and the score was 2-0.

A few minutes later, Brett made a great dig that went over the net for a kill and a 13-5 lead.

That's not the only thing she was doing as she was in the process of serving up 11 straight points, and after all was said and done, the score was 22-5.

Leading 24-5, Fregia scored with a tip to end the match and another win for the Lady Hornets.

Hardin will be in action again on Friday as they host a dual meet with Port Neches-Groves and Beaumont Kelly.