Harrison and Horton ready to lead the East Team in Bayou Bowl

The Dayton Broncos will have two senior graduates dressing up one more time in their high school career to play in the 2023 Bayou Bowl this Saturday at 7 pm in Mont Belvieu at Eagle Stadium.

Vernon Harrison will get his shot on defense, while Carson Horton will be one of two signal callers for the East Team.

The Barbers Hill Eagles will also have a couple of players taking part on the East side, with Ryan Webb and Theron Pierre making the squad.

State runner-up Port Neches-Groves will also see Chance Prosperie and Bryce Loftin participating.