Pauline Mangum
Calallen outslugs Liberty to claim 4A State Title 9-7
Harrison and Horton ready to lead the East Team in Bayou Bowl

Jerry Michalsky
    The Bayou Bowl gears up this weekend and two former Dayton Broncos will participate in the contest as members of the East team.

The Dayton Broncos will have two senior graduates dressing up one more time in their high school career to play in the 2023 Bayou Bowl this Saturday at 7 pm in Mont Belvieu at Eagle Stadium.  

Vernon Harrison will get his shot on defense, while Carson Horton will be one of two signal callers for the East Team.  

The Barbers Hill Eagles will also have a couple of players taking part on the East side, with Ryan Webb and Theron Pierre making the squad.  

State runner-up Port Neches-Groves will also see Chance Prosperie and Bryce Loftin participating. 

