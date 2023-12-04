Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Patricia Davis
Dayton stays perfect with 56-42 win over Baytown Sterling
Lady Wildcats too much for Lady Hornets in victory

Sports
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Hardin's Anna Barrier pulls up for a jumper at home on Tuesday night against Big Sandy.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Brooklyn Tristan of Hardin get's around the corner against Big Sandy on Tuesday night at the Lady Hornets Gym.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Hardin's Chloe Sellers looks for a cutter to the basket on Tuesday night in non-district play against Big Sandy.

HARDIN – Big Sandy’s Briana Miles nailed five three-pointers in route to a game-high 19 points, and the Lady Wildcats, who were hot from the outside, led big at the half in taking a 53-18 win over Hardin on Tuesday night at the Lady Hornets Gymnasium.  

Miles had 13 points in the first half as Big Sandy led 31-7 at the break.  

In the opening quarter, Brooklyn Tristan scored on a drive to pull Hardin within 8-5. 

Trailing 13-7 at the end of the first period, the Lady Wildcats pulled away from the Lady Hornets in the second quarter by outscoring them 18-0 to lead 31-7 at the half.  

In the third quarter, Kayleigh Fregia connected from downtown to make the score 36-10. That would be the only bucket for Hardin in the third period and Big Sandy led 42-10 after three.  

The Lady Hornets never quit and played their best quarter of the game in the fourth.  

A bucket by Kaitlyn Ellison and then an offensive rebound and score by Tylia Booth for another two points for Hardin.  

Tristan scored on a lay-up and added another bucket on a scoop and score.  

A few moments later, it was Fregia with a nice block shot.  

Tristan led the Lady Hornets in scoring with six points, while Fregia and Booth each added four points. 

 

