Lufkin flexes its muscle in win over Dayton

DAYTON- The Lufkin Panthers came to town on Tuesday night and showed why they are now 29-3 on the season after gaining a 60-21 win over the Broncos in district play.

Dayton played tough and stayed with the state-ranked Panthers for the first half.

Lufkin jumped to an early 12-2 advantage before a bucket by Donahvan Thibodeaux cut the deficit to 12-4.

Just before the end of the opening quarter, it was Hunter Leonard connecting on a three-pointer and the score was 14-7 after one.

Tegan Pierre Louis connected from downtown in the second quarter, and the score was 16-10.

Moments later, it was Braeden White hitting a jumper, and the Broncos were hanging in there down just 18-12.

Lufkin would end the first half on a 6-0 run to lead 24-12 at the break.

The Panthers opened the third quarter on a 7-1 run to push their advantage to 31-13 before a drive and score by Dyson Bellard made it 31-15. That would be as close as Dayton would get the rest of the way, as Lufkin led 40-17 at the end of the third quarter.

In the final period, the Broncos would get a nice bucket from Thibodeaux for their final score of the game.

Thibodeaux led Dayton in scoring with 6 points and Bellard added 5. White finished with 4 points.

The Broncos will travel to Huntsville on Friday night.