Old Foes ready to meet again

When: Friday at 7:30 pm

Where: Cub Stadium

Address to Cub Stadium: 1600 East Tom Green Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Records: Dayton (7-3, 5-2 district); Brenham (6-4, 5-1 district)

Last Week: Marshall 52, Dayton 21; Lake Creek 54, Brenham 42

What's at Stake: The winner advances to the Area Championship next week against the Belton/Austin Northeast winner.

Preview: These two have had some colossal playoff games in the past, and Friday night is shaping up to be another big game. Both teams are coming off losses as the Broncos fell to Marshall, the No. 2 ranked team in the state, while the Cubs lost to undefeated Lake Creek.

When you get to the playoffs, whoever wins the turnover battle usually keeps on playing. Brenham will have the advantage of being at home. That should not faze Dayton, though, as Bronco fans should be traveling to Cub Stadium to support the purple and white.