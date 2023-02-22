Pearland slips past Liberty 3-2

BRENHAM- The last game of the Brenham Tournament featured two of the best teams facing off in the Liberty Lady Panthers and Pearland. Both teams played well and the Lady Oilers made an early lead stand up for a 3-2 win on Saturday evening.

Pearland grabbed an early 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in their first at-bat. Liberty cut the deficit in half with a run in the second inning. Kylee Bishop singled and then moved to second on a single by Alex Wiley. Abby Vickers then reached on a fielder's choice and Bishop was called out at home in which it looked as if the freshman had slid around the tag. Starting pitcher Brookelyn Taylor then helped herself with an RBI single and the score was 2-1. In the third inning, Bailee Slack singled and then moved around on a Reese Evans sacrifice bunt that the Pearland pitcher booted. Hollie Thomas then hit a grounder and on the play, Slack broke for home and was never tagged out by the Lady Oilers catcher, but for some reason, the junior was called out on the play keeping Pearland in front 2-1.

The Lady Oilers added a run in the fifth to increase their lead to 3-1. Pearland threatened again in the seventh, but Thomas gunned down a runner at second base to end the threat. Liberty made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh. Breezy Pantalion and Slack each walked and then Evans singled home Pantalion to make it 3-2. The Lady Oilers buckled down to get the final out as Pearland held on for the win.

Taylor finished with four strikeouts on the mound, while Bishop and Wiley each had two hits.